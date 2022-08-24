MEMA offers 10 safety tips amid threat of flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders are also keeping a close eye on the weather Wednesday, as heavy rains are expected to produce as much as six inches of rain in some areas.

MEMA, the National Weather Service, and other county emergency leaders are preparing for heavy rain encouraging Mississippians to do the same.

MEMA offers these safety tips if floodwaters are rising:

Fill sinks, bathtubs, and jugs with clean water in case water becomes contaminated.

Listen to a battery-operated radio for the latest storm information.

If local authorities instruct you to turn off all utilities and close your main gas valve, do so immediately.

If told to evacuate your home, do so immediately.

If water starts to rise inside your house before you evacuate, retreat to the second floor, attic, or your roof if necessary.

If you come in contact with floodwater, wash your hands with soap and disinfected water. Floodwater may carry raw sewage, chemical waste, and other infectious substances.

Avoid walking through floodwater. As little as six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet.

Never drive through a flood area or rising water.

Avoid downed power lines because electric currents pass easily through the water.

Look out for animals, especially snakes. Animals lose their homes in floods too.

