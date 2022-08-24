ALERT DAY: localized flooding concerns continue Wednesday

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Periods of heavy rain will be an issue, especially during the early parts of the day. Expect localized flooding to be a concern for the morning commute as the area of low pressure slowly treks eastward. Gradually, coverage of rain will taper off through the afternoon hours. By the end of the day, many spots will have seen an additional 1-3″ of rain, though, in some areas 4-8″+ could occur. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. While scattered storms may be possible overnight, coverage will be much less so than in recent hours with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Periods of scattered downpours will return through the day Thursday, though – it will mix with pockets of sun at times as our front starts to make some progress toward the east. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. Downpours will pick up during the afternoon hours as tropical moisture continues to flow in. Storms will tend to taper after sunset for most as lows drop to the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain coverage will gradually taper by Friday and into the upcoming weekend as the front fades away. Highs will gradually increase, through the lower and middle 80s to the upper 80s by the weekend. More ‘standard’ scattered storms develop by early next week as an open flow off the Gulf kicks in more moisture.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

