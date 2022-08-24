Connect. Shop. Support Local.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck.

The 12-year-old girl later died at the hospital.

Green Dot Public Schools confirmed the child was a student at Wooddale Middle School.

The incident happened near 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Castleman Street and Winchester Road.

Memphis police say the driver stayed at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. No charges have been filed yet, but the driver has been detained.

