Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Woman attacked by bear saved when her dog barks, lures it away from her, officials say

By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont woman who was attacked by a bear on her property was saved by one of her dogs when it lured the animal away from her, according to wildlife officials.

Game wardens said 61-year-old Susan Lee was walking on Saturday with her two dogs when she heard a loud noise and realized a bear was charging her.

Lee tripped and fell and felt pain in her upper left leg, and realized the bear was on top of her and had bitten her, WCAX reported.

That’s when her Jack Russell terrier intervened by barking at the bear and drawing its attention away from Lee. Officials said the bear got off her and focused on the dog instead.

Lee was able to return home with her dogs without seeing the bear again.

She was treated at the hospital for a bite wound on her upper left leg and multiple scratches between 2- and 9-inches long on both her sides. Her wounds were not life-threatening.

Fish and Wildlife biologists investigated the attack site but did not find the bear. They believe the bear was a female with cubs, and the attack was likely provoked when Lee and her dogs surprised them.

Jaclyn Conmeau, a bear biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said in a statement there are records of only three prior bear attacks in the state.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare in Vermont,” she said. “However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs. If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
Emmanuel Harris, 21
Two people arrested after drag race ends in crash in Jackson
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Corey Lepard
Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen
(L) Camron Cardell Stewart, 19 (R) Dantez Frith, 22
Pike Co. men charged with murder after deadly shooting inside recording studio

Latest News

Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks
FILE - Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, second from left, speaks during...
Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit, down $400B