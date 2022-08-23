Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was killed during a gun deal gone wrong on Sunday night, police say.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Village Apartments.

It was there that Antonyo Esco, 18, who was sitting in a car at the time, exchanged a gun with an unknown man.

Once provided with the gun, the man then turned the weapon on Esco, shooting the teen several times.

Several other people were sitting in the car with Esco when this happened, but it is not known if they were also injured.

Esco was taken to UMMC where he later died.

