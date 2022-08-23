Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Water and sewer rates going up for Pearl River Valley customers

West Rankin Utility Authority sewer treatment plant opened in 2021.
West Rankin Utility Authority sewer treatment plant opened in 2021.(Special to WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning October 1, water and sewer rates will go up for customers served by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.

The Board of Directors approved rate increases on Thursday and will amount to a roughly 15 percent increase per customer, according to a PRV news release.

Under the new PRVWSD rates, a customer who uses 6,000 gallons a month pays $82.50. Beginning October, that same customer would receive a bill for $94.50, the release states.

Increases are needed to offset higher costs the agency pays its regional sewer providers and to cover increased costs for upkeep and maintenance of infrastructure, according to PRV General Manager John Sigman.

“Starting last year, we saw a big increase in what we pay to one of the regional sewer providers, which recently built a $110 million wastewater treatment plant,” Sigman said in a statement. “That’s in addition to past increases by the other regional sewer providers. In the past year, we paid $600,000 more to wastewater service providers than we did in the previous year.”

Last year, the West Rankin Utility Authority officially opened a new wastewater treatment plant on the Pearl River. WRUA issued approximately $130 million in bonds to construct the plant, a pump station, and other related infrastructure.

The authority is repaying the debt through rate collections from customers, including those who live in the PRV service area.

