Two Mississippi Museums to host historic MPAT ceremony for 17 aspiring real estate appraisers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi Museums is hosting the nation’s first Mississippi Practical Appraiser Training ceremony for 17 aspiring real estate appraisers in Mississippi at 6 p.m. on August 24.

Mississippi’s leading Appraisal Educator Melissa Bond designed, developed, and implemented this MPAT program, which is administered under the authority of the Mississippi Appraisal Board.

“Mississippi is leading the nation with this innovative pathway to licensure,” Executive Director of MS Coalition of Appraisers Jean M. McCarty said. “This is the pilot program for the nation. The traditional pathway to licensing has multiple challenges associated with it, and this program was developed to help alleviate those barriers to entry.”

Bond says there is a nationwide shortage of appraisers, especially in rural areas.

“The program is designed to augment the current real property appraiser population within our state, specifically focusing on the areas of the state that have an insufficient number of appraisers. It is also the intention of this program to seek out individuals that will better reflect the overall population of the state by actively recruiting a more diverse group of underrepresented individuals,” said McCarty.

The MPAT program is fully funded by a federal grant from the Appraisal Subcommittee.

For more information, contact Melissa Bond at (601) 916-6501.

