Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Two Mississippi Museums to host historic MPAT ceremony for 17 aspiring real estate appraisers

Two Mississippi Museums
Two Mississippi Museums(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou and Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi Museums is hosting the nation’s first Mississippi Practical Appraiser Training ceremony for 17 aspiring real estate appraisers in Mississippi at 6 p.m. on August 24.

Mississippi’s leading Appraisal Educator Melissa Bond designed, developed, and implemented this MPAT program, which is administered under the authority of the Mississippi Appraisal Board.

“Mississippi is leading the nation with this innovative pathway to licensure,” Executive Director of MS Coalition of Appraisers Jean M. McCarty said. “This is the pilot program for the nation. The traditional pathway to licensing has multiple challenges associated with it, and this program was developed to help alleviate those barriers to entry.”

Bond says there is a nationwide shortage of appraisers, especially in rural areas.

“The program is designed to augment the current real property appraiser population within our state, specifically focusing on the areas of the state that have an insufficient number of appraisers. It is also the intention of this program to seek out individuals that will better reflect the overall population of the state by actively recruiting a more diverse group of underrepresented individuals,” said McCarty.

The MPAT program is fully funded by a federal grant from the Appraisal Subcommittee.

For more information, contact Melissa Bond at (601) 916-6501.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
Emmanuel Harris, 21
Two people arrested after drag race ends in crash in Jackson
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Corey Lepard
Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen

Latest News

Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Windows at the Charles Tisdale Library were knocked out previously after city crews attempted...
Five companies submit bids for tearing down former Tisdale Library
Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland
WLBT at 4p