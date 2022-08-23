Things To Know for Tuesday, August 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Heavy rain, storms continue through mid-week

First Alert Forecast: periods of heavy rain, storms continue through mid-week (WLBT)

Keep the umbrellas at the ready! More periods of rain – at times, heavy, will continue to be the biggest impact throughout the day. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures much cooler than normal – only in the 70s to near 80. Again, a risk with the heavy rain, will be low-lying and poor drainage flooding. Coverage of rain remains elevated overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. See the hour-by-hour forecast here.

2. Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves walks past the entrance of the new Amazon Robotic Sorting Fulfillment Center in Madison County, Miss., following its official opening, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The more than 3 million square foot facility known as JAN1, began operations July 24, but formally opened Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband, and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit on June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. Read the full story here.

3. Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen

Corey Lepard (Jackson Police Department)

A man was arrested on August 19 for stabbing a 73-year-old man in the head multiple times with a sharp, blunt object. The Jackson Police Department says Herbert McComb was found dead in his garage by a neighbor on Raymond Road on May 26. According to JPD, neighbors told detectives that McComb’s neon green Kawasaki motorcycle was also missing from his garage. Robbery/Homicide detectives arrested Corey Lepard, 33, at 290 Stokes Robinson Road for outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and arson on August 19. JPD says after Lepard’s arrest, detectives received information through a tip that a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle was on McClure Road. On August 20, authorities say the stolen motorcycle was recovered. Detectives were then given a statement from a man saying that Corey Lepard delivered the bike to his garage for repair work and told him that he had to kill a man for it. On August 22, Lepard appeared before Judge Buchanan and was denied bond for the capital murder of Herbert McComb. JPD says an additional arrest is forthcoming on the second suspect involved in the murder.

4. Critical positions needed for Jackson’s water treatment plants not advertised on city website

The Environmental Protection Agency has made it clear that a staffing shortage is amplifying the city of Jackson’s continued water issues. Last week, the agency noted the city’s dire need for more employees with a Class A certification. However, if you go to the city’s website, there’s only a total of five jobs listed at its two plants, and not a single one is for Class A operators. “We do it through ‘Indeed’ and some other job search sites. We had a conversation to make sure that it’s on the city’s website as well,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at his press conference Monday. “We have been working along with the EPA, and we’ve been working along with the Department of Health in order to bring the expertise in that’s necessary.” See the full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.