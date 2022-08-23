Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-20 westbound ramp in Rankin County

(MDOT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-20 in Rankin County on Tuesday.

According to MDOT, the crash happened at 4:15 p.m. on the I-20 westbound ramp to I-55 North Exit 46. The exit ramp is blocked.

Authorities have not released any information on whether anyone was injured.

