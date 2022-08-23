MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

MBI says the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 330 Benachi Avenue, involving the Biloxi Police Department.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

