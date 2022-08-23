Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Library System announced an agreement has been reached with the city of Ridgeland on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the library announced on August 18 that it would cut down hours and potentially close in October due to a lack of funds from the city.

Director of the Madison County Library System Tonja Johnson says the services contract has been signed, and the third quarter payment has been received.

“We anticipate the release of the fourth quarter payment and confirmation of full funding for the library in the 2023 budget at the September 6 Board of Aldermen meeting,” Johnson said.

Ridgeland’s Board of Aldermen called a special meeting on Monday and signed a stand-alone contract with MCLS.

“We look forward to a return to full operating hours on September 7, 2022,” said Johnson.

Mayor Gene McGee says he and the Board of Ridgeland “have always been of support of the Madison County Library System. Just as we approved the 2022 contract in April, we are proud to have approved the stand-alone contract with the Madison County Supervisors and the Madison County Library System.”

