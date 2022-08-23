Lincoln County medical marijuana special election set for August 30

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In a first for our area, voters will soon go to the polls to decide, on their own, if they want to allow medical marijuana sales.

Lincoln County is one of several counties that elected to opt out of the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program, but a town that lies within is not taking it lightly.

Residents are looking to overturn the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors’ decision to prevent the growth and sale of medical marijuana in unincorporated parts of the county, meaning anywhere not in the city.

Brookhaven resident Jason McDonald created a Facebook group called “Stop the Opt” to spark awareness about the benefits and proper practices of medical marijuana before the upcoming special election on Tuesday, August 30.

“It’s a special election, and usually, special elections have a very low voter turnout,” McDonald said. “So, the Facebook group has been there, which is “Stop the Opt.” Just really getting the word out, advertising, putting on a bullhorn what was said at the public hearing.”

McDonald says he expects only about 3,500 residents to show up to the polls, which is only a quarter of the registered voters, but he’s hopeful that people realize the need for legal access to marijuana for medical purposes.

“You know this helps people, and people have access, and you’re turning people into criminals on their deathbed. So, reducing the stigma and helping the patients have access to medicine is the clear goal here no matter what,” said McDonald.

If next Tuesday’s election swings in favor of McDonald and pro-medical marijuana residents, the legalization to grow and sell would be effective immediately.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.