Kansas family returns home over a month after being struck by car in downtown Louisville

The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July 5 in Louisville, Kentucky. The father, Trey Jones, died from his injuries.(Screen grab of family photo shared online.)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NICKERSON, Kan. (WAVE/KSNW) - It’s been over a month since a Kansas family was hit by a car in downtown Louisville.

After weeks of rehab in Kentucky, NBC affiliate station KSN reported that Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are finally home in Kansas.

Jones, her mother Amy, her father and her younger brother were hit by a car on July 5 while standing on a sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Streets.

They were in town for one of Ava’s AAU tournament games. Ava, a standout at Nickerson High School, a small town northwest of Wichita, is listed among ESPN’s top 100 high school players in the country.

She had just signed to play at Iowa after high school when the family was hit, KSN said.

Ava and her parents were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her younger brother was treated for minor injuries.

Ava’s father, William “Trey” Arthur Jones III, 42, died from his injuries two days later.

Amy suffered a stroke, broken neck, shoulder, ankle and a compound fracture in one leg. The other leg has tendons that do not work.

Over a month later, Ava is using a walker to get around after suffering a back injury and Amy will have a wheelchair for a while longer, KSN said.

The youngest son managed to walk away from the car hitting the family with only serious scratches and bruises.

Amy said in an interview with KSN that she can’t say enough about the community and financial support the family has received since the incident.

She and Ava will be going to therapy as their bodies continue to recover.

“I hope my right arm and right leg works,” Ava told KSN. “But like my right arm still doesn’t work.”

Michael Hurley, the driver accused of hitting the family, is currently in custody.

Hurley is charged with four counts of assault, along with misdemeanor charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having a driver’s license in his possession.

The arrest report states Hurley told officers at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and “was so tired that he couldn’t make the turn.”

In an interview with KSN, the family said they’re looking forward and not looking back.

“That’s my goal,” Ava told KSN reporters. “I will play basketball again.”

