Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding and standing water

(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Places in Warren, Hinds, and Yazoo County have seen up to five inches of rain over the last 24 hours, and with much more on the way, there are a few things for you to remember.

“Never try and drive through a flooded area,” Michael Flood with MDOT. “You know, we always say turn around, don’t drown. I need to get those words tattooed on me because they, you know, it’s such an important statement.”

According to Allie Jasper with MEMA, while some water on the roads may seem harmless, it doesn’t take much to take out a car.

“Six inches of water is enough water to take down an adult,” Jasper said. “Twelve inches of water is enough to float away a vehicle. So just because it’s not reaching the bottom of your vehicle doesn’t mean that that water can’t pick up your vehicle and float it away.”

Jasper suggests putting together an emergency kit now to be more prepared if flooding does happen in your area.

“It’s good to have one ready to go at all times. Things like any emergency supplies, flashlight, important documents that are in a waterproof case, any medicines that you take on a daily basis, things like that. We also say enough food and water for three days,” said Jasper.

If you travel along I-20, use MDOT cameras to check your routes before getting on the road. With numerous hilly areas, you could hydroplane or stall out.

“In the last few years, around Bolton and Edwards, we’ve seen, you know, some portions of I-20 that can flood, you know, like a shoulder and maybe one lane,” Flood said. “No matter what road you’re on, whether it’s a city street or an interstate, you know, if there’s any floodwater running over it, do not try and cross it.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Emmanuel Harris, 21
Two people arrested after drag race ends in crash in Jackson
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Corey Lepard
Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen

Latest News

Forest Hill High School dismisses classes early due to low water pressure
Lincoln County medical marijuana special election set for August 30
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death