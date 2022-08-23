Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus out of Jackson soon, don’t plan on coming back inside the city limits.

On Friday, August 19, Charlene Hendrix purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to go visit her sister in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to her itinerary, Hendrix’s bus was supposed to leave from Jackson Bus Station on Friday night and return in Jackson on Sunday morning.

During her return trip, the bus driver pulled off the interstate and into the Love’s Travel Stop off Highway 468 in Flowood to what Hendrix believed was just a routine gas fill up.

“Maybe he needed some gas. He goes to pull over to the propane tank and then he got off the bus, he didn’t say one word. [He] got off, then greeted another driver and the other driver came on and said, ‘If you’re getting off in Jackson this is your stop.’”

If you go to Greyhound’s website and plan a round-trip bus ride from Jackson Bus Station to anywhere in the country, the itinerary will say your return destination is Jackson, but it’s not until you hover over the city that it reveals you will be dropped off in Flowood

Even though the information is tricky to find, it’s still there, but the return city up front still reads Jackson, Mississippi.

It’s no secret that Jackson Bus Station has seen better days and it’s been rumored that Greyhound may be leaving Jackson altogether.

“The understanding that I have is that Greyhound is looking at a model where they won’t have an actual physical location,” said Mayor Lumumba

Effective August 22, Greyhound will be moving its business to Love’s Truck Stop in Flowood.

