Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges

Todd King worked with MDOC and the State Department of Mental Health
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former law enforcement official who served in high-ranking positions with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Department of Corrections has pleaded guilty to statutory rape and gratification of lust.

Todd King was charged in February 2021 with statutory rape, gratification of lust, and child neglect.

He appeared before Judge Brad Mills Monday morning in Rankin County Circuit Court. His case is being handled by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

King was a program administrator working with Mississippi’s Crisis Intervention Teams with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. King worked as the Community Corrections Director with MDOC. King also served as an integrity investigator for several years. He worked with the Brandon and Jackson Police Departments.

In January 2018, police were called to King’s home twice in two days. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
Emmanuel Harris, 21
Two people arrested after drag race ends in crash in Jackson
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

Latest News

Lumumba disputes WLBT's recent report.
Mayor says water plant staffing shortage no secret, disputes 3OYS report
National R&B Hall of Fame being built in the Mississippi Delta
State Auditor report links fatherlessness to costly issues in Mississippi
Law enforcement departments in metro struggle with competitive pay