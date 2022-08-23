Forest Hill High School is virtual Wednesday due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to low water pressure, Forest Hill High School will be virtual on Wednesday, August 24.

The Jackson Public School District dismissed students early on Tuesday because of the same issue.

City officials say a break in the well system area has caused tank levels to drop.

Parents are being notified and asked to contact the school directly at (601) 371-4313 if they have any questions or concerns.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the school’s front entrance during normal meal times, the school says.

Breakfast is from 8-9 a.m. and lunch is from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

