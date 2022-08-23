Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Forest Hill High School dismisses early due to low water pressure

(Will Thomas)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to low water pressure, Forest Hill High School will dismiss school early Tuesday, August 23.

Dismissal will begin at 1 p.m., according to the Jackson Public School District.

Parents are being notified and asked to contact the school directly at (601) 371-4313 if they have any challenges with the early dismissal due to drop-off arrangements with their scholars.

The school will keep those scholars until pick-up arrangements can be made.

City officials say a break in the well system area has caused tank levels to drop.

