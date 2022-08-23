Forest Hill High School dismisses classes early due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city’s water woes impacted children at one Jackson school, prompting officials to end classes early Friday. Low water pressure left students high and dry on a wet, dreary day while parents scrambled to find ways to get them home on short notice.

Veronica Wonsley said her grandchildren informed their parents of water problems at Forest Hill High School hours before classes were dismissed at 1 p.m.

“They text us to let us know the water wasn’t working properly,” said Wonsley while in line in her car on the school’s campus.

Jackson Public School officials informed parents that due to low water pressure, school would end early.

Wonsley said the short notice was a major inconvenience for parents when the district knew there were water issues Tuesday morning.

“I left my elderly mom at home, had to call a neighbor to come and take care of her so I could go back to north Jackson because these kids’ mom work and just couldn’t leave work like that,” said Wonsley.

There was low water flow in the building but a downpour for students walking home. Long car lines were filled with frustrated parents and others scrambling to pick up students.

Parents were told arrangements could be made if there were any challenges with the early dismissal. The school would keep students until pick-up arrangements can be made. Some are upset that students were allowed to go to school Tuesday.

“We didn’t until this morning, and additionally, we didn’t find out what was wrong with the water until some time ago, about an hour or so ago,” said JPS Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Laketia Marshall-Thomas.

According to district officials, students were provided breakfast and lunch, as well as water throughout the day. As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, they had not heard from the city about whether water pressure would be restored to resume classes Wednesday.

