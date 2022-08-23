Five companies submit bids for tearing down former Tisdale Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five companies are vying to tear down the former Charles Tisdale Library.

Tuesday, the City Clerk’s Office opened bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Drive.

Bids range in price from $48,500 to $255,522, according to the amounts read during the opening.

Up next, the bids will be evaluated, and the winning one will be taken to the Jackson City Council for approval.

Tisdale closed in April 2017 due to flooding and black mold issues. The Jackson/Hinds Library System turned the building back over to the city in late 2019.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hopes to relocate the branch to the Batte Furniture Building, also located on E. Northside.

Bidders and bid amounts are shown below:

Socrates Garrett Enterprises - $48,500

R&C Services LLC - $240,000

Advanced Environmental Consultants - $255,522

Hamilton Trucking/Carlton Carl Hamilton - $70,000

Four Seasons Enterprises - $227,613.85

