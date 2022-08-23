Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Five companies submit bids for tearing down former Tisdale Library

Windows at the Charles Tisdale Library were knocked out previously after city crews attempted...
Windows at the Charles Tisdale Library were knocked out previously after city crews attempted to secure the building.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five companies are vying to tear down the former Charles Tisdale Library.

Tuesday, the City Clerk’s Office opened bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Drive.

Bids range in price from $48,500 to $255,522, according to the amounts read during the opening.

Up next, the bids will be evaluated, and the winning one will be taken to the Jackson City Council for approval.

Tisdale closed in April 2017 due to flooding and black mold issues. The Jackson/Hinds Library System turned the building back over to the city in late 2019.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hopes to relocate the branch to the Batte Furniture Building, also located on E. Northside.

Bidders and bid amounts are shown below:

  • Socrates Garrett Enterprises - $48,500
  • R&C Services LLC - $240,000
  • Advanced Environmental Consultants - $255,522
  • Hamilton Trucking/Carlton Carl Hamilton - $70,000
  • Four Seasons Enterprises - $227,613.85

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
Emmanuel Harris, 21
Two people arrested after drag race ends in crash in Jackson
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Corey Lepard
Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen

Latest News

Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Two Mississippi Museums
Two Mississippi Museums to host historic MPAT ceremony for 17 aspiring real estate appraisers
Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland
WLBT at 4p