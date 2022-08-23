First Alert Forecast: periods of heavy rain, storms continue through mid-week

TUESDAY: Keep the umbrellas at the ready! More periods of rain – at times, heavy, will continue to be the biggest impact throughout the day. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures much cooler than normal – only in the 70s to near 80. Again, a risk with the heavy rain, will be low-lying and poor drainage flooding. Coverage of rain remains elevated overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Our stalled front continues to act as a conduit for showers and storms to flare up along it through mid-week. Coverage will be a bit more scattered about, but still featuring periods of heavy rain that could bring more issues of flooding. Expect highs in the lower 80s; with a few spots that stay drier – middle 80s amid variably cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will finally get a shove toward the east through the latter part of the week. Areas of heavy rain could still be possible east of I-55 Thursday. Coverage will gradually taper by Friday and into the upcoming weekend as the front fades away. Highs will gradually increase, through the lower and middle 80s to the upper 80s by the weekend. More scattered storms develop by early next week as an open flow off the Gulf kicks in more moisture.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

