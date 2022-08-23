Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rainfall continues on our Tuesday with rain chances increasing as we head into Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday morning. Rain begins to let up going into the weekend!

Heavy rainfall continues for us through Thursday, and are still under a Flood Watch until Wednesday morning! We are expecting heavier bands of rain to increase Tuesday evening overnight going into Wednesday morning. We could see our greater rain chances Wednesday morning!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy rainfall is continuing across the entire viewing area as we move into the afternoon.

Heavier rain chances are possible Tuesday evening going into overnight Wednesday morning! Which could hold greater rain totals for many people!

We are looking at an 80% chance of showers today with mostly cloudy conditions across the South.

Temps will stay below the 80s again on this Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will fall into the low 70s. We are under a Flood watch and could see some flash flooding across many areas here in our viewing area.

Wednesday, still watching for heavy rainfall as we hold a 60 to 70% chance of showers and storms. Highs return to the low 80s, with lows falling to the low 70s. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies across the South.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to let up across the South as Highs return to the mid to upper 80s. Our Lows will fall to the low 70s. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers to be possible across the South. Partly sunny skies during the day.

Saturday, rain chances are still possible at a 30% chance of showers. Highs will reach into the upper 80s. Temps will rise, but humidity will not be as harsh. Lows will continue in the low 70s.Sunday, Highs return to the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. Rain chances are possible with partly sunny conditions. Monday as we go back into the workweek, Highs remain in the upper 80s with light rain chances.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: periods of heavy rain, storms continue through mid-week
First Alert Forecast: periods of heavy rain continue through mid-late week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Showers and storms continue to move across the area as our Low-Pressure system continues to be...
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain showers continue across our viewing area today and the next few days! Flash flooding will be likely and localized flooding will be possible.