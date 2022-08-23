First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day is out for Wednesday. We’ve already received several inches of rain this week and more is on the way. Just a little more rain overnight and Wednesday morning could cause major problems for some trees, creeks and roads. The steady rain will decrease later Wednesday morning and just scattered daytime and evening showers and thunderstorms will result Wednesday through this weekend. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout with lower to middle 80s Wednesday and upper 80s this weekend. The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. We are also monitoring activity in the tropics. Only low chances for now, but we are nearing the peak of hurricane season in the next 3 or 4 weeks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.