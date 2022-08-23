Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says

The coroner says he was called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. He confirms the two victims of the...
The coroner says he was called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. He confirms the two victims of the crash, 25-year-old Jason Clark and 56-year-old Kurtis Levell Price.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County died Monday night, according to Coroner Bruce Lynd.

Lynd was called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. He confirms 25-year-old Jason Clark of Jackson County was the driver of one car, and 56-year-old Kurtis Levell Price of Jackson County was the driver of the other.

The accident happened just south of the George County line. One vehicle was traveling north on the southbound side of the highway.

Information is still limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

