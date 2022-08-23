Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say

Morristown investigators said they were looking to speak with a man named Walter Noe Mendez.
By Paige Hill and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An 18-month-old died after a car hit a home in Tennessee Saturday night, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Morristown Police Department said a car accelerated backward into the home around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The toddler was sleeping inside the home during the crash and was killed, officials said.

According to police, the driver left the scene.

Officers found alcohol in the vehicle and believe that could have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators have identified Walter Noe Mendez as a person of interest in the deadly hit-and-run crash and are looking to speak with him.

Copyright WVLT via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
Emmanuel Harris, 21
Two people arrested after drag race ends in crash in Jackson
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Corey Lepard
Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen
(L) Camron Cardell Stewart, 19 (R) Dantez Frith, 22
Pike Co. men charged with murder after deadly shooting inside recording studio

Latest News

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero