Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects that were connected to a kidnapping that occurred in Rankin County turned themselves in to authorities Sunday evening.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the victim went to Flowood police earlier Sunday morning claiming to have been kidnapped, tied up, and held at gunpoint then eventually released less than 48 hours ago.

The Special Operation Group at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was able to make contact with the suspects Sunday evening.

The suspects, Cortez Devion Adams, 23, and Laken Paige Lowery, 22, agreed to turn themselves in, where they remain until they are turned over to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey says deputies are currently on their way to Adams County to get the suspects.

