Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County

Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County
Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County(ACSO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects that were connected to a kidnapping that occurred in Rankin County turned themselves in to authorities Sunday evening.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the victim went to Flowood police earlier Sunday morning claiming to have been kidnapped, tied up, and held at gunpoint then eventually released less than 48 hours ago.

The Special Operation Group at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was able to make contact with the suspects Sunday evening.

The suspects, Cortez Devion Adams, 23, and Laken Paige Lowery, 22, agreed to turn themselves in, where they remain until they are turned over to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey says deputies are currently on their way to Adams County to get the suspects.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP: Two people dead after vehicle crash in Yazoo County
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
After trying for just 'one more child,' Gaby and Patrick Hagler discovered they would be having...
Texas family of 5 expecting ‘1 more child’ surprised with quadruplets
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river

Latest News

MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
WLBT at 10p
Mississippi teen promotes Mental Health Awareness in national campaign
Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20
Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20