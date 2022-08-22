Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tupelo man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in death of 6-year-old

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - A Tupelo man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of 6-year-old Camden Blair.

Joshua Lewis Oakley, 30, of Tupelo, faced the death penalty but took a plea bargain Sunday afternoon.

Back in 2019, Oakley was charged with capital murder. Camden Blair sustained life-threatening injuries the night of November 13, 2019, and later died in an Arkansas hospital.

Oakley was dating the child’s mother at the time and babysitting Blair that night. Police said his injuries were not an accident.

