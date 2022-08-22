Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47(Rankin County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are behind bars charged in connection to a kidnapping and assault in Rankin County.

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, and Laken Paige Lowery, 22, turned themselves in to authorities on Sunday.

They are both charged with kidnapping and assault.

Lowery’s mother, Tina Michelle Lowery, was later arrested, and charged with accessory to kidnapping.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says this all started around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

A man walked inside Flowood Police Department, claiming to have been kidnapped, tied up, and held at gunpoint then eventually released less than 48 hours ago.

The victim told police that he went to an address in the Reservoir area to meet a female. 

When he arrived at the residence the victim says he was assaulted, tied up, and held at gunpoint. The victim said he was held against his will for approximately 3 hours.

The victim identified the suspects as Cortez Adams and Laken Lowery, but also said Lowery’s mother, Tina was present during the kidnapping and assault.

After three hours, the victim told police the three individuals untied him and allowed him to leave the residence.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring all three suspects before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20
Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
MHP: Two people dead after vehicle crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2019, file photo, retired NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman is...
Dennis Rodman says he’s going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner
Things To Know
Things To Know for Monday, August 22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: waves of rain, storms likely through mid-week
First Alert Forecast: waves of heavy rain possible through mid-week
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug