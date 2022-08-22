Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are behind bars charged in connection to a kidnapping and assault in Rankin County.

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, and Laken Paige Lowery, 22, turned themselves in to authorities on Sunday.

They are both charged with kidnapping and assault.

Lowery’s mother, Tina Michelle Lowery, was later arrested, and charged with accessory to kidnapping.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says this all started around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

A man walked inside Flowood Police Department, claiming to have been kidnapped, tied up, and held at gunpoint then eventually released less than 48 hours ago.

The victim told police that he went to an address in the Reservoir area to meet a female.

When he arrived at the residence the victim says he was assaulted, tied up, and held at gunpoint. The victim said he was held against his will for approximately 3 hours.

The victim identified the suspects as Cortez Adams and Laken Lowery, but also said Lowery’s mother, Tina was present during the kidnapping and assault.

After three hours, the victim told police the three individuals untied him and allowed him to leave the residence.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring all three suspects before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

