Things To Know for Monday, August 22

1. Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20

Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20

Two people have been arrested after a police chase that ended in the capital city Sunday evening. The Pearl Police Department says that two cars were seen drag racing in Pearl on Interstate 20 heading westbound. When police chased them, the two vehicles took the State Street exit and crashed at the intersection of State and Silas Brown streets in Jackson. Police stated that after the crash, a man jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to escape. However, he, along with a woman was arrested following the crash. Pearl police have not confirmed the identities and charges are pending at this time.

2. Thousands attend the eighth annual MS Book Festival

Book lovers were all smiles at this year’s Mississippi Book Festival. Over 6,000 people spent their weekend discovering new books while also getting the chance to have them signed by the more than 170 authors taking part in the festival. “I think it’s just like cool that everyone is into books and not just on their phones all the time,” said Cheney Kneel, who attended and worked at the festival. “It’s such a blast. I’m so excited to be here and interact with the authors and see everyone having a great time so it’s been really fun,” said festival attendee Carri Sands.

3. Man, woman arrested for kidnapping in Rankin County

Man, woman arrested for kidnapping in Rankin County

Two suspects that were connected to a kidnapping that occurred in Rankin County turned themselves in to authorities Sunday evening. According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the victim went to Flowood police earlier Sunday morning claiming to have been kidnapped, tied up, and held at gunpoint then eventually released less than 48 hours ago. The Special Operation Group at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was able to make contact with the suspects Sunday evening. The suspects, Cortez Devion Adams, 23, and Laken Paige Lowery, 22, agreed to turn themselves in, where they remain until they are turned over to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

4. Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign

Mississippi teen face of national Macy's Youth Mental Health campaign

A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old Alex Jones realized something was different. “It was really rough for me,” Jones said. “I’m a really social person, and with the pandemic happening and not being able to see people and now coming back, it was really a turn, I would say. It was pretty stressful.” Suddenly her bubbly personality was thrust into a space that she wasn’t used to. The student-athlete also felt the pressure of performing for her coaches, teachers, and parents. So, she joined The Jed Foundation and then started talking. Read the full story here.

