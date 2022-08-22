Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pike Co. men charged with murder after deadly shooting inside recording studio

(L) Camron Cardell Stewart, 19 (R) Dantez Frith, 22
(L) Camron Cardell Stewart, 19 (R) Dantez Frith, 22(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two Pike County men have been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting Friday night in Bogue Chitto.

Dantez J. Frith, 22, and Camron Cardell Stewart, 19, forced their way into a recording studio and shot Summit resident La’Curtis Hackett, 22, according to Lincoln County Chief Deputy Johnny Hall.

Hackett was pronounced dead after being transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Hackett had been charged with first-degree murder in 2020 for reportedly shooting and killing Summit resident Austin Wanzo, 20, in McComb.

Wanzo, according to police, had been shot in the back with a semi-automatic handgun.

Any possible connection between the murders is still undetermined, Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Monday.

A Pike County grand jury last month declined to indict Hackett in Wanzo’s murder.

“We’re trying to figure out a motive,” Hall said. “It looks like it’s going to be a long investigation.”

Pike County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said the murders bear signs of gang activity.

“This is all gang-related crime, and we’re trying to deal with it,” he said.

