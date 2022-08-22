Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Man accused of shooting sleeping wife with crossbow

George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow. She survived with minor injuries.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 68-year-old man from Iowa is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot his wife with a crossbow.

Police responded to an Ottumwa, Iowa, house at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a report that a woman was shot with a crossbow, according to KCRG.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the home. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the victim’s husband, 68-year-old George Edward Dennison, at approximately 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the home. He was charged with attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20
Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20
Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County
Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
MHP: Two people dead after vehicle crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Area around Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas
WLBT at 5a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: waves of rain, storms likely through mid-week
After months under a daily Russia assault, Ukraine is littered with unexploded ordnances.
Ukrainians work to clear unexploded Russian ordnances
The White House is making 1.8 million additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine available.
Critics say US 'playing catch up' as impact of monkeypox grows