Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society

Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society
Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society(Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local organization is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi says it will host an open car show at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Registration for the event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the show will start at 10 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it will cost $30 per car.

The organization says it will provide the following:

  • 50/50 drawing
  • Silent auction
  • Raffles
  • Kid Zone
  • Live music
  • Vendor spots (Award-winning Best of Mississippi food truck, Crooked Letter Kitchen, will be serving food along with Bri’s Bangin Burgers and Kool Kups of Mendenhall)

There will also be a meet and greet on August 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mississippi Trade Mart Building, located at 1200 Mississippi Street.

According to the organization, the Hampton Inn and Suites will be the host hotel for the event. To make a reservation, call (601) 352-1700 and use code MCCM for a room rate of $99 per night.

For any questions, contact the organization’s president Ty Quinn at (601) 454-4056 or VP Tyrone Monroe at (601) 954-2095.

