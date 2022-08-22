Jackson boil water notice remains; Mayor says he’s comfortable drinking from the tap

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a month after it was issued, tens of thousands of customers in the city of Jackson remain under a boil water notice.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says water testing was paused on Monday due to the precipitation and will resume once the rain comes to an end.

Meanwhile, he says he’s comfortable drinking the water, saying that he’s “privy” to information most residents are not.

“Often, the water that comes out of the plant is better than the water that people drink,” he said. “And so I would not have any problems doing that.”

Lumumba couched that by saying he understands why customers don’t have confidence in the city system.

“I understand what residents feel when they’re hearing all of the things that they’re inundated with, right? I understand their frustration. I don’t blame them for having a lack of trust and confidence in the system,” he said. “And, so, part of our responsibility is not only to make the repairs, not only to have sufficient staffing but to earn their trust back in our system in every way.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health imposed a boil-water notice on all surface water connections in the city on July 29, citing elevated turbidity levels.

The notice impacts about 43,000 connections served by the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

Turbidity is the cloudiness of the water. The higher the cloudiness, the more likely the water has disease-causing pathogens.

Lumumba said Jackson needs two consecutive days of clean test results before the notice can be lifted.

“The good news is that our water pressure has been able to maintain where it should be. And that is a daily endeavor. But we are grateful that our water pressure is where it should be at this particular point in time,” he said.

If the water pressure in the system drops to a certain level, many customers in South Jackson and Byram could experience losses in service.

The mayor said that even when the boil water notice is lifted, the city’s water system will still be in a crisis state.

“I want to remain clear that we are still in a state of emergency until we can have a significant capital improvement...” he said. “Our water treatment facility has suffered from years and years of lack of investment. That’s lack of investment in its capital improvement. That’s lack of investment that has led to deferred maintenance. That’s lack of investment in terms of human capital that has walked out of the room.”

“I’m promising that we’re going to be able to deal with several of the capital improvements,” he said. “But this is going to happen over the sequence of time, and we’ll be working at it each and every day.”

