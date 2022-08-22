First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A flood watch is in effect with the possibility of up to six inches of rain in the metro Jackson area and even more in some parts of the rest of Central or SW Mississippi. A front is stalled to the north and low pressure to the west is moving toward us. This will result in areas of steady rain over the next two days. Some of the rain will be heavy and there will be embedded thunderstorms with downpours as well. Highs will only be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Wednesday. Middle and upper 80s will return Thursday into this weekend with more breaks of sunshine and fewer showers, but still a decent chance for rain. There is a weak system in the eastern Atlantic that might develop this week, but it is a very large distance away from us. Monday’s high in Jackson was 79 degrees, but the normal high is 92 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:30am and the sunset is 7:36pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.