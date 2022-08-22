First Alert Forecast: waves of rain, storms likely through mid-week

MONDAY: A frontal boundary stalled over the region and an approaching disturbance will help to bring more waves of rain and storms into the area to kick off the new work and school week. Expect clouds and rain to keep temperatures at bay – only in the 70s to lower 80s. Tropical moisture could yield localized flood risk, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. A secondary front will attempt to push northward across the area – this could help to facilitate an isolated strong to severe storm this afternoon and evening. Rain will continue at times overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Keep the umbrellas at the ready! More periods of rain – at times, heavy, will continue to be the biggest impact throughout the day. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures much cooler than normal – only in the 70s to near 80. Again, a risk with the heavy rain periods will be low-lying and poor drainage flooding. Coverage of rain remains elevated overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The stalled boundary and a sluggish disturbance will keep chances for rain and storms elevated through mid-late week. Coverage will gradually taper by Friday and into the upcoming weekend as the front fades away. Highs will gradually increase, through the lower and middle 80s to the upper 80s by the weekend with increasing amounts of sunshine.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.