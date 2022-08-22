Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast: waves of rain, storms likely through mid-week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: A frontal boundary stalled over the region and an approaching disturbance will help to bring more waves of rain and storms into the area to kick off the new work and school week. Expect clouds and rain to keep temperatures at bay – only in the 70s to lower 80s. Tropical moisture could yield localized flood risk, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. A secondary front will attempt to push northward across the area – this could help to facilitate an isolated strong to severe storm this afternoon and evening. Rain will continue at times overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Keep the umbrellas at the ready! More periods of rain – at times, heavy, will continue to be the biggest impact throughout the day. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures much cooler than normal – only in the 70s to near 80. Again, a risk with the heavy rain periods will be low-lying and poor drainage flooding. Coverage of rain remains elevated overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The stalled boundary and a sluggish disturbance will keep chances for rain and storms elevated through mid-late week. Coverage will gradually taper by Friday and into the upcoming weekend as the front fades away. Highs will gradually increase, through the lower and middle 80s to the upper 80s by the weekend with increasing amounts of sunshine.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20
Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20
Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County
Two suspects booked for kidnapping in Rankin County
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
MHP: Two people dead after vehicle crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

Waves of rain likely into the week ahead
First Alert Forecast: rainy and stormy periods to continue into the new week
Rainy periods expected into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Heavy rainfall is head of us as we go into Sunday and the workweek. Impacts from the storms...
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms will impact our area today and through the workweek! Impacts include Flash Flooding, localized flooding, strong winds and heavy rain!
Heavy rainfall on the way to South Mississippi as we head into the workweek. Flash flooding and...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast