First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain showers continue across our viewing area today and the next few days! Flash flooding will be likely and localized flooding will be possible.

Showers and storms continue to move across the area as our Low-Pressure system continues to be...
Showers and storms continue to move across the area as our Low-Pressure system continues to be the driving force for our storms and heavy rainfall over the next few days! Flash flooding is likely, and some localized flooding can't be ruled out!
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Conditions will be wet over the next few days and flash flooding will be likely and localized flooding can't be ruled out!

Heavy rainfall continues North of I-20 as we move into this afternoon! Heavy rainfall will continue over the next few days!

Monday holds a 60% chance of showers and storms; this will help aid temps to reach below the 80s. Upper 70s to low 80s for Highs across the South. Lows will fall into the low 70s. Partly sunny skies during the day will help keep Highs in the low 80s. Flash flooding is likely, and we could see some storm development South of I-20.

Tuesday, the rain will continue as a Low-Pressure system continues to deliver greater rain chances to the South. An 80 % chance of showers will continue across the area. Partly sunny skies will help keep Highs into the upper 70s. Lows will fall to the low 70s. Localized flooding will be possible and flashing flooding likely as heavier bands of showers move across South Mississippi.

Wednesday, still watching for heavy rainfall as we hold a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs return to the low 80s, with lows falling to the low 70s. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies across the South.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to let up across the South as Highs return to the mid to upper 80s. Our Lows will fall to the low 70s. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers to be possible across the South. Partly sunny skies during the day.

Saturday, rain chances are still possible at a 30% chance of showers. Highs will reach into the upper 80s. Temps will rise, but humidity will not be as harsh. Lows will continue in the low 70s. Sunday, Highs return to the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. Some rain is possible on our Sunday.

