‘Extreme financial challenges’: Mayor unsure how long Richard’s can continue collecting trash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly five months after the company began work in the Capital City, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is unsure how long Richard’s Disposal can continue picking up trash.

The firm began collecting residential waste on April 1. However, the city council never approved a contract with the company.

Richard’s recently filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi seeking payment for picking up trash in April and May.

“Richard’s has communicated that he is suffering extreme financial challenges and that he can’t maintain this forever,” the mayor said.

The New Orleans-based firm is owned by Alvin Richard. The council voted down bringing on the company multiple times. However, the mayor gave Richard’s a notice to proceed to begin residential collections on April 1.

The council has since denied paying the firm for the work performed and has filed a cross-claim against the mayor, saying that he should be responsible for paying the company’s fees.

Lumumba would not speak to the merits of the lawsuits at Monday’s press conference but did say what the suit is about.

“That lawsuit is about seeking payment for work performed... And we have to be aware, the residents have to be concerned that if we fail to pay our vendors and they stop performing, we have to deal with the consequences of that,” he said. “Like any other contractor, if you’re not being paid, there’s only so long you can go without being paid and stand up a service. He still has fuel costs, he still has salaries to pay, he still has a number of expenditures that he has as a company.”

Richard’s is suing for approximately $1.6 million and court costs. The company is currently charging the city about $800,000 a month under a one-year emergency contract.

The council says it can’t pay Richard’s, because state law won’t allow it, according to a rebuttal filed on August 19.

“Under Mississippi law, the city council must approve the contract with the plaintiff before it becomes enforceable,” attorneys for the council wrote. “This has not been done. As a result, if the city council had voted to approve the payments sought by [the] plaintiff, each council member and their surety would have been liable.”

The council cites Mississippi Code Section 25-17-73 to back up their claim, adding that the Office of the State Auditor also confirms that fact.

The rebuttal also cites related cases, where a judge said that a contract is not binding unless it is approved by the council and that the mayor cannot veto a negative vote of the council.

“On the other hand, the mayor and his sureties run the risk of liability for the funds under a contract he authorized, [but] not properly authorized, by the city council,” council attorneys wrote.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.