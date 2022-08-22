Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say

(Hammond Fire Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside.

Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count each of aggravated arson, aggravated animal cruelty, violation of a protection order, and criminal trespass.

Danielle Johnson
Danielle Johnson(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Hammond Fire Department responded to a house fire in the late evening of Saturday, Aug, 20, in the 4300 block of Billville Rd.

Investigators say the dog alerted the two sisters of the fire. Both girls were able to escape the home, but the dog did not.

Deputies said the fire was intentionally set at the front door of the home.

After a brief search of the area, Johnson was located and taken into custody. He was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The SFM thanked the Hammond Fire and Police departments, as well as the community, for their partnership in closing this case.

