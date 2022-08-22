Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen

Corey Lepard
Corey Lepard(Jackson Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested on August 19 for stabbing a 73-year-old man in the head multiple times with a sharp, blunt object.

The Jackson Police Department says Herbert McComb was found dead in his garage by a neighbor on Raymond Road on May 26.

According to JPD, neighbors told detectives that McComb’s neon green Kawasaki motorcycle was also missing from his garage.

Robbery/Homicide detectives arrested Corey Lepard, 33, at 290 Stokes Robinson Road for outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and arson on August 19.

JPD says after Lepard’s arrest, detectives received information through a tip that a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle was on McClure Road.

On August 20, authorities say the stolen motorcycle was recovered.

Detectives were then given a statement from a man saying that Corey Lepard delivered the bike to his garage for repair work and told him that he had to kill a man for it.

On August 22, Lepard appeared before Judge Buchanan and was denied bond for the capital murder of Herbert McComb.

JPD says an additional arrest is forthcoming on the second suspect involved in the murder.

