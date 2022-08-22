Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say

Police said a 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after a suspected murder-suicide. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide, following a custody dispute.

According to Mount Healthy police, the bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an Ohio apartment.

Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody exchange at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex.

When officers entered the apartment, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. Police said as officers attempted to force entry into the barricaded bedroom, they heard additional gunshots.

A SWAT team was called and attempted to communicate with Johnson, but “repeated attempts to do so failed.” When SWAT officers entered the bedroom, they found both bodies.

Police said Johnson was a convicted felon, who was prohibited from having a firearm.

No officers were injured.

Mount Healthy is located about 10 miles north of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Devion Adams, 23, Laken Paige Lowery, 22 Tina Michelle Lowery, 47
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
Emmanuel Harris, 21
Two people arrested after drag race ends in crash in Jackson
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Corey Lepard
Man charged after 73-year-old stabbed multiple times in head, has motorcycle stolen
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted