Two people arrested after drag racing on I-20

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after a police chase that ended in the capital city Sunday evening.

The Pearl Police Department says that two cars were seen drag racing in Pearl on Interstate 20 heading westbound.

When police chased them, the two vehicles took the State Street exit and crashed at the intersection of State and Silas Brown streets in Jackson.

Police stated that after the crash, a man jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to escape. However, he, along with a woman was arrested following the crash.

Pearl police have not confirmed the identities and charges are pending at this time.

