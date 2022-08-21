First Alert Forecast: Strong storms will impact our area today and through the workweek! Impacts include Flash Flooding, localized flooding, strong winds and heavy rain!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday! We are seeing overcast conditions to begin this morning.

Heavy rainfall on the way to South Mississippi as we head into the workweek. Flash flooding and localized flooding is possible as storms move into the area

Our rain chances will continue across the South with a 50 % chance of showers. As storms blow across the area, some flash flooding could be possible. Highs will be in the the mid-80s, with Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny to cloudy skies during the day. We these conditions many people will reach mid-80s and below.

Heavy rainfall looks to continue into the week.

As we go back into the workweek, Monday holds a 60% chance of showers and storms; this will help aid temps to continue into the low 80s across the South. Lows will fall into the low 70s. Partly sunny skies during the day will help keep Highs in the low 80s. Flash flooding is possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday, rain looks to continue as a Low-Pressure system continues to deliver greater rain chances to the South. A 60 % chance of showers will continue across the area. Partly sunny skies will help keep Highs into the low 80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to let up across the South as Highs return to the mid to upper 80s. Our Lows will fall to the low 70s. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers to be possible across the South. Partly sunny skies during the day.

Saturday, rain chances still possible at a 40% chance of showes. Highs will reach into the upper 80s. Temps will rise, but humidity will not be as harsh. Lows will continue in the low 70s.

