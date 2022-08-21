First Alert Forecast: rainy and stormy periods to continue into the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To no surprise, numerous showers and storms are tracking east across central and southwest MS this afternoon. Locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms today. Activity on radar will continue into this evening and through the overnight hours at times as low temperatures drop back to the lower 70s.

Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds at times are expected with showers and storms this afternoon moving east. Rainy periods will continue into this evening and through tonight. #mswx pic.twitter.com/IjNMI9YTRt — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) August 21, 2022

Make sure to have an umbrella close by into the new work and school week. Monday’s forecast will also feature unsettled weather with deep moisture in place and a boundary draped overhead. Waves of rain and storms are likely at any point tomorrow. Localized flash flooding will also be a concern Monday, especially in spots prone to flooding with poor drainage or low lying areas. Storms that are slow movers and train over the same area could easily drop decent amount of rain within a short amount of time. Temperatures will be well below normal tomorrow in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The threat of localized flash flooding will continue through about mid-week with more rounds of rain and storms likely. While rain remains possible towards the end of the week into next weekend, the chance will come down a bit as the front starts to wash away. Any showers would be more scattered about rather than widespread across the area.

Talkin’ Tropics: Now that Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 has fizzled out, our attention is now turning to the Atlantic. There is still a low chance for development over the next 5 days with a disturbance over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Some slow development is possible as it moves to the west.

