City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship.

The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson.

The event was hosted by Councilman Vernon Hartley and Representative Zakiya Summers to give residents in Ward 5 a chance to meet and connect.

“This is what it’s all about. And as an elected official and city councilman, I am of gratitude for the people selecting me for this position and I never take that lightly,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hatley. “This is just one day to say thanks. Ward 5 let’s celebrate, we appreciate you for just standing firm.”

“It’s really a good showcase for how good ward 5 is,” Marcia Reed, a Ward 5 Resident.

Residents like Reed say events like this also allow voters to see and have an open dialogue with their elected officials.

“People need to be able to see their councilman and interact with them,” Reed stated. “We got Representative Zakiya Summers here as well and we’re just glad to be able to go back and forth. Talk to them, see them in person. Ward 5 has a lot of people who vote, so to have that interaction between the two is very important.”

More than twenty vendors were also set up in the community, providing resources and information on health and wellness.

Chick-Fil-A also provided free lunch to those who attended and every child also got free tickets to visit the Jackson Zoo.

Organizers say they want to make Ward 5 safer, stronger, and more successful. Residents agree...

“I would love to see more economic development in Ward 5,” Reed said. “We got a lot of people here that need good jobs. I would like to see some more infrastructure improvement. We got to finish Capitol Street and get our schools back up to a five school.”

“We want to show the community that we love them, we put them first in everything that we do,” State Representative Zakiya Summers said. “If they need us, we want to make sure that we are accessible. They can come to talk to us about whatever it is that’s going on with them so we can meet their need while we’re in position.”

Representative Summers also presented a $100,000 check from the State of Mississippi to upgrade Livingston Park.

