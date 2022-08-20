MHP: Two people dead after vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene near mile marker 133 northbound Saturday morning.

According to MHP, two vehicles collided head-on, killing both drivers. Their names have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.