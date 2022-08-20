Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

MHP: Two people dead after vehicle crash in Yazoo County

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene near mile marker 133 northbound Saturday morning.

According to MHP, two vehicles collided head-on, killing both drivers. Their names have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Sinatra Rakim Jordan
Incident report provides few new details on man involved in shooting with Capitol Police
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Miss. deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex, holding her against her will
Miss. deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex, holding her against her will

Latest News

A decent amount of rain is headed our way as we push into the upcoming workweek! This is going...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The End Zone: MRA dominates Cathedral 50-6 in Game of the Week, headlines week one of the...
The End Zone: MRA dominates Cathedral 50-6 in Game of the Week, headlines week one of the 2022-23 season
Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions
Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions
Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping
Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping