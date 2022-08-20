Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday.

This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound of pumpkin fresh.

The Kentucky State Fair is open from August 18 to 28.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

