Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up.

“I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is trash,” Jackson resident Evelyn Townsend said.

“I want it to stop, I want somebody that can do something about the people bringing their garbage around here,” capital city resident Lewis Monson stated.

Some residents are frustrated after they say people continue to dump trash inside their neighborhood.

Piles of trash are everywhere behind the Mississippi Valley gas company on Capitol Street.

Residents say people are dropping off everything from furniture and clothes to broken toilets.

“I got to pass this every day. Every day I have to pass this… I mean look, it’s right across the street from the school over there, they got to see this stuff every day,” Townsend stated.

Townsend says the building has been vacant for years.

She also says eyesores like these create opportunities for illegal activity and crime.

“The kids can’t go to the park, you don’t see no kids nowhere,” Townsend said. “It’s bad enough that they doing all the shooting and then trash on top of that too?”

“The park is right here and the school right here. And it’s just not right, they ought to take it somewhere else other than here,” Monson stated.

Now, they want to see something done and for the trash to be cleaned up.

“They should get cameras so they can catch the tag numbers of these that doing the dumping so they can hold these people responsible too,” Townsend said.

But if city leaders don’t want to do the job, Townsend has her own solution.

“Pay me. Take their salary pay me and I’ll clean it up. I Will. I will get a whole bunch of us and we will come up here and shut it down.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
O.B. Curtis is short-staffed and likely in violation of federal and state law as a result.
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal staffing shortage threatened to shut down water treatment plants

Latest News

JPS students meet New York Times Best Selling author during MS Book Festival preview
JPS students meet New York Times Best Selling author during MS Book Festival preview
Defending champs MRA hosts Cathedral in The End Zone’s Game of the Week
Defending champs MRA hosts Cathedral in The End Zone’s Game of the Week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Donald Evans (l) & Jason Lane (m) & Justin Cantrell (r)
Authorities arrest 3 people involved in separate drug-related incidents in Vicksburg