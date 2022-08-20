Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up.

“I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is trash,” Jackson resident Evelyn Townsend said.

“I want it to stop, I want somebody that can do something about the people bringing their garbage around here,” capital city resident Lewis Monson stated.

Some residents are frustrated after they say people continue to dump trash inside their neighborhood.

Piles of trash are everywhere behind the Mississippi Valley gas company on Capitol Street.

Residents say people are dropping off everything from furniture and clothes to broken toilets.

“I got to pass this every day. Every day I have to pass this… I mean look, it’s right across the street from the school over there, they got to see this stuff every day,” Townsend stated.

Townsend says the building has been vacant for years.

She also says eyesores like these create opportunities for illegal activity and crime.

“The kids can’t go to the park, you don’t see no kids nowhere,” Townsend said. “It’s bad enough that they doing all the shooting and then trash on top of that too?”

“The park is right here and the school right here. And it’s just not right, they ought to take it somewhere else other than here,” Monson stated.

Now, they want to see something done and for the trash to be cleaned up.

“They should get cameras so they can catch the tag numbers of these that doing the dumping so they can hold these people responsible too,” Townsend said.

But if city leaders don’t want to do the job, Townsend has her own solution.

“Pay me. Take their salary pay me and I’ll clean it up. I Will. I will get a whole bunch of us and we will come up here and shut it down.”

