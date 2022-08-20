First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing over the week with Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Much cooler next week as we see greater rain chances ahead across the South!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

We start this morning with partly cloudy skies, and conditions are quiet this morning to start. Some rain chances are expected this morning, and a few showers are possible during the afternoon. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers for our Saturday. Highs are expected in the upper 80s across the South. Lows will fall to the low 70s. During the day, we will see partly sunny skies with rain chances on and off.

Sunday, we are looking at rain chances continuing across the South with a 40 to 50 % chance of showers. Highs will fall to the mid-80s with Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny skies during the day, this will help keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

A decent amount of rain is headed our way as we push into the upcoming workweek! This is going to help keep Highs in the low 80s.

As we go back into the the workweek, our rain chances will continue across the South.

Monday holds a 60% chance of showers and storms, this will help drop temps back into the low 80s across the South. Lows will fall into the low 70s. Partly sunny skies during the day will help keep Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, rain looks to continue as a Low Pressure system continues to deliver greater rain chances to the South. A 50 to 60 % chance of showers will continue across the area. Partly sunny skies will help keep Highs into the low to mid-80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to let up across the South as Highs return to the upper 80s. Our Lows will fall to the low 70s. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers to be possible across the South.

