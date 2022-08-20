Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing over the week with Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Much cooler next week as we see greater rain chances ahead across the South!

This weekend holds Highs in the mid to upper 80s with increasing rain chances. Going into the...
This weekend holds Highs in the mid to upper 80s with increasing rain chances. Going into the workweek, Highs will fall into the low 80s as rain continues to increase across the South. Much cooler temps across the area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

We start this morning with partly cloudy skies, and conditions are quiet this morning to start. Some rain chances are expected this morning, and a few showers are possible during the afternoon. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers for our Saturday. Highs are expected in the upper 80s across the South. Lows will fall to the low 70s. During the day, we will see partly sunny skies with rain chances on and off.

Sunday, we are looking at rain chances continuing across the South with a 40 to 50 % chance of showers. Highs will fall to the mid-80s with Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny skies during the day, this will help keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

A decent amount of rain is headed our way as we push into the upcoming workweek! This is going to help keep Highs in the low 80s.

As we go back into the the workweek, our rain chances will continue across the South.

Monday holds a 60% chance of showers and storms, this will help drop temps back into the low 80s across the South. Lows will fall into the low 70s. Partly sunny skies during the day will help keep Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, rain looks to continue as a Low Pressure system continues to deliver greater rain chances to the South. A 50 to 60 % chance of showers will continue across the area. Partly sunny skies will help keep Highs into the low to mid-80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to let up across the South as Highs return to the upper 80s. Our Lows will fall to the low 70s. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers to be possible across the South.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A decent amount of rain is headed our way as we push into the upcoming workweek! This is going...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Sinatra Rakim Jordan
Incident report provides few new details on man involved in shooting with Capitol Police
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Miss. deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex, holding her against her will
Miss. deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex, holding her against her will

Latest News

A decent amount of rain is headed our way as we push into the upcoming workweek! This is going...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
High chance for tropical development
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain and storms expected today and over the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wavering front keeps rain chances in play Friday, into weekend