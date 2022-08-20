First Alert Forecast: periods of rain and storms are possible through the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of showers and storms will continue across parts of central MS through the rest of this afternoon into the early evening hours. The main impacts with any downpours are locally heavy rainfall and lightning. Besides a slight chance for a lingering shower overnight, most storms will come to an end tonight as low temperatures bottom out in the lower to middle 70s.

Make sure you keep an umbrella nearby again on Sunday! Scattered to numerous storms and storms will also flare up on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, as another front approaches from the north. We likely won’t see temperatures as warm tomorrow afternoon either. Expect highs in most spots to top out in the middle 80s, which is below normal for this time of year.

Unsettled weather will continue into the week ahead as the boundary stalls out overhead resulting in a daily chance for rain and storms. Localized flash flooding could potentially be a concern at times with any slower moving storms and with the amount of moisture that will be in place over the coming days. Up to 2 to possible 4″ of rainfall is possible across central MS over the next 7 days. High temperatures will continue to stay below normal in the 80s most afternoons into the new week.

Talkin’ Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 remains unorganized with it just off the coast of NE Mexico. This system is forecast to move over land by this evening as it drifts northwest into S Texas. The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa. There is only a low chance for development with this area as it tracks westward.

