The End Zone: MRA dominates Cathedral 50-6 in Game of the Week, headlines week one of the 2022-23 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High School football in Mississippi has finally kicked off, with week one of the season officially complete.

Cathedral (0-1) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-0)

There was plenty of offense on display with multiple teams reaching the half-century mark. After scoring 48 points in the season opener against Greenville Christian Thursday, August 11, the MRA Patriots tallied 50 points while only allowing 6 versus the Cathedral School Green Wave Friday night.

The Patriots are defending their third straight state title with a high-octane offense, having scored a total of 98 points in just two games this season. The Patriots have their eye on another state championship, but they know they have a big target on their back.

“If we’re gonna be great, we need to do things right,” Head Coach Herbert Davis stated. “We gotta do things better, to execute or we’re gonna get hit in the mouth next week. We’re excited for the challenge.”

Cathedral would score its only points late in the contest as MRA led the whole way, with the Patriots winning 50-6.

Greenville Christian (0-2) at Jackson Prep (1-0)

Greenville’s title defense is off to a shaky start, with the Saint allowing 48 points in their first two games of the season. The Saints replaced all eleven starters from last year’s offense.

The Jackson Prep Patriots were able to jump to a quick 14-0 lead at the beginning of the game. Quarterback Paxton Thompson combined for the first score and running back Lake Womack barreled his way across the end zone for the second score.

It was smooth sailing for the Patriots, with the final score of 48-6.

Central Holmes (0-1) at Clinton Christian (2-0)

Quarterback Gared Clark and Wide Receiver Jaylan Nichols combined for the first two scores of the game for Clinton Christian Academy. Central Holmes then fired back with a couple of touchdowns of their own.

The contest would sway back and forth for the remainder of the game.

However, Clinton Christian would pull away with the victory by the score of 32-28.

Park Place (0-1) at St. Aloysius (1-0)

The Park Place Crusaders traveled to Vicksburg to take on St. Aloysius in a defensive slugfest.

Points came few and hard for both teams. However, St. Aloysius would tally 12 points and hold the Crusaders scoreless to win their opening game of the season.

Amite School (1-1) at Canton Academy (1-0)

Canton Academy will look to make it back to the state title game this campaign. The Panthers scored their first touchdown of the night.

Amite scored their only points to tie it up at 6-6.

The Panthers scored again and didn’t stop scoring until they reached the 50-point mark.

Canton won with the final score of 50-6.

Washington School (0-1) at Central Hinds (1-0)

Central Hinds played host to the Washington School Generals to conclude our highlight coverage of week one.

The Central Hinds defense proved to be impenetrable as they held the Generals scoreless throughout the entirety of the contest.

Quarterback Brady Clark punched home the first score of the Cougars’ 2022 season.

Central Hinds would go on to win 18-0.

